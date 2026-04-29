3 New Zealand players set to retire from international cricket after T20 World Cup 2026

Auckland:

New Zealand announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup today and also confirmed that, along with Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu, all veterans, will call it a day from international cricket. Bates had announced her decision to step away from the game even before the squad was confirmed, while the other two players' decisions were made public today.

Devine has so far played 151 T20Is and scored 3587 runs at an average of 28.46 and a strike rate of 121.55 with a century and 23 fifties to her name. She rolled her arms in 128 innings in the shortest format of the game and accounted for as many wickets at an average of 18.87 with two four-wicket hauls.

As for Tahuhu, she has so far picked up 98 wickets in 101 matches in the format at an average of 19.85 with two four-wicket hauls to her credit.

New Zealand head coach lauds veteran players for their contribution

Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer lauded Bates, Devine and Tahuhu for their immense contribution to New Zealand cricket over the years. However, the team will officially go into transformation after the much-celebrated trio steps away from international cricket.

"To have our three most senior players all finishing their careers at the same tournament is a rare and special occasion. All three have had distinguished careers in their own right, and given so much to this team and the game in general. There'll be a time at the end of the tournament to further acknowledge and celebrate the trio, and I know at present they're very focussed on performing well in their final mission with the team," Sawyer said.

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