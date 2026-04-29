Mumbai Indians have the capability to win every game from here; it's just about clicking: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians have bagged just two wins in seven games and are currently ninth on the IPL 2026 points table. After a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game, Mumbai looked like a well-oiled machine, but ended up suffering four consecutive defeats. Nothing quite worked in their favour and on top of that, veteran opener Rohit Sharma picked up a hamstring injury.

They broke the winless streak against Gujarat Titans, decimating them by picking up a convincing 99-run victory, and that win was expected to restore their confidence. However, against Chennai Super Kings, they once again flopped, resulting in their worst defeat in IPL history.

The batting unit has struggled to live up to the potential, as young opener Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are yet to contribute significantly. That has impacted the team's performance and resulted in Mumbai being second last on the table.

They need some consistency in the middle and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar just highlighted that. He believes that the five-time champions have got everything but they need the players to find rhythm to get back to winning ways.

“MI now need to win every game from here, and they have the capability to do that. It’s just about things clicking for them. The recent loss, especially getting bowled out for 100-odd, was disappointing. Such heavy defeats can hurt them later, particularly in a tight race for the fourth playoff spot,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

MI to host SRH next

Mumbai will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming IPL clash. The Pat Cummins-led side is currently fourth on the points table, having accumulated 10 points in eight games. If they manage to win another, Hyderabad will be successful in building a significant gap between the fourth and fifth spot.

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