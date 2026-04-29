MI vs SRH: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 41 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 41st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Mumbai Indians will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on April 29. Both sides will hope to put in a good showing, considering that Hyderabad are well in the race for the playoffs, whereas MI are looking to improve.

It is worth noting that currently, with five wins and three losses in eight games, the side sits in fourth place in the standings. With 10 points to their name, the side will be looking to make it 12, and it could prove to be an easy affair, considering Mumbai Indians’ form in recent games.

As for the five-time champions, with two wins and five losses in seven matches, the side finds itself in ninth place in the standings. With a string of losses, MI will hope to turn its fortunes around.

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MI vs SRH head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken on each other in the IPL 25 times. MI has won the tie 14 times, whereas SRH has emerged victorious 10 times. Once the game has been tied.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

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