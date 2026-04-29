Former Mumbai Indians player suggests one certain change they should make vs SRH in today's match

Mumbai:

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have not found their groove yet in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are languishing in the ninth place in the points table with only two wins in seven matches so far and injuries to key players have not done them any good either. Time is running out fast for them to make a famous comeback. For the same reason, former MI player Mitchell McClenaghan has suggested one major change in the playing XI for their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad today.

According to him, Will Jacks must come into the line-up for the Mumbai Indians today as his off-spin can keep the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head quiet. He also adds depth to their batting line-up and can be used as a floater too, depending on the match situation. "With Mitchell Santner unavailable, the Mumbai Indians will need to bring in someone like Will Jacks, who offers value with both bat and ball. He provides a strong option against someone like Abhishek Sharma with his off-spin, and at the same time, adds depth to the batting.

"Whether he bats at No. 3 or lower down the order, he gives flexibility and firepower, something MI will need, especially against a strong SRH side at Wankhede," McClenaghan said while speaking to JioStar.

Will Boult return to MI's playing XI?

Mumbai Indians might consider including Trent Boult into their playing XI thanks to his favourable match-ups against Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. He has dismissed Abhishek thrice while sending back Kishan on two occasions. Moreover, MI might also consider bringing back Ryan Rickelton, with a young Danish Malewar not grabbing the oppotunity in two outings.

MI are almost in a must-win situation and they would be keen on finding their winning combination in this encounter so that they can string a few consecutive wins to stay in the race for the playoffs.

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