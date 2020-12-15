ICC announces schedule for 2022 Women's World Cup; India to begin campaign on March 6

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 2022 Women's World Cup will be take place from March 4-April 3 in New Zealand.

The schedule for India women's team for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand was announced on Tuesday. The Indian team will begin its campaign in the tournament on March 6 against one of the qualifiers in the tournament at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.

The BCCI took to its official Twitter account to share the schedule.

"The schedule is out. Here are #TeamIndia's fixtures for the @ICC Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand @cricketworldcup," wrote BCCI, as they shared India's schedule.

🗓️ The schedule is out



Here are #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 fixtures for the @ICC Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand 👇 @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/MCi2cIXegi — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 15, 2020

Reacting to the schedule, Indian captain Mithali Raj said that she is looking forward to leading her side to World Cup glory.

"We have all been through a very difficult year and are happy to be getting back at playing the game we all love," said Raj.

"India has been doing very well at ICC tournaments in the past three or four years, whether you talk about the (ODI) World Cup or the recently concluded T20 World Cup, and if we manage to win the tournament in 2022, it will be a massive inspiration for the next generation of girls, as the fifty-over format, is considered the pinnacle for any cricketer.

"I can assure you the team and I are looking forward to it."

Here's the full schedule of Indian women's team:

March 6, 2022: vs Qualifier - Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 10, 2022: vs New Zealand - Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 12, 2022: vs Qualifier - Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 16, 2022: vs England - Bay Oval, Tauranga

March 19, 2022: vs Australia - Eden Park, Auckland

March 22, 2022: vs Qualifier - Seddon Park Hamilton

March 27, 2022: vs South Africa - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

The semifinals will be played on March 30 and 31, while the final is scheduled in Christchurch on April 3.