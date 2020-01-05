WATCH: Ziva calls on 'Little Pony' with papa Dhoni

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MS DHONI Ziva Dhoni singing

Veteran Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday shared yet another video of daughter Ziva who is seen singing a song while trying to strum a guitar. The name of the song, as identified by the lyrics is, 'Equestria, the Land I Love' from the cartoon show 'My Little Pony Friendship is Magic'

"Snow brings the best out of her @ziva_singh_dhoni," captioned Dhoni while sharing the video on his Instagram handle

Earlier on Saturday, Dhoni delighted his fans on social media by showing his skill in making a snowman with Ziva. The video was shared by wife Sakshi in an Instagram live session on Saturday.

The former Indian skipper is presently on a sabbatical from international cricket. He last appeared for India in the team's semifinal loss in Manchester against New Zealand in World Cup 2019.

Since then, he missed the South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies series at home hence putting his place in India's T20 World Cup squad in doubt among analysts and fans. He has not been included in the three-game series against Sri Lanka as well which begins from January 5 onwards in Guwahati, and the ODI squad for the series at home against Australia.

Amid rising speculation over his return to the game, Dhoni had said, "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)," back in November in Mumbai.

He is however expected to return for the Indian Premier League 2020 which begins from March onwards.