Yuzvendra Chahal responds to Quinton de Kock copying his famous pose during 1st Test

Image Source : @YUZI_CHAHAL/TWITTER Yuzvendra Chahal responds after Quinton de Kock copy his famous pose during 1st Test

Team India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal responded to a viral meme related to him and South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock on Saturday.

Chahal, who is currently playing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Haryana, became a big hit on social media during 2019 World Cup for his pose near the boundary ropes in the clash against Sri Lanka.

Coincidently, Proteas wicketkeeper also strike the same pose during Day 4 of the first Test between India and South Africa on Saturday. It became viral instantly on the social media platforms with people comparing Chahal's pose to De Kock's one.

Chahal didn't take much time to share it himself with a witty caption, "Quiny bhai aapse na ho paayega."

Quiny bhai aapse na ho paayega 🤣😛😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/gCaNKftUr1 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 5, 2019

The 27-year-old leg-spinner is a regular in Team India's limited over set up but he is yet to play a Test match in international cricket but he surely is keeping an eye on the ongoing series. Earlier, Chahal congratulated Rohit Sharma for his marvellous century in his opening-debut in Test cricket.

What a legend 🙏🏻🕺 pic.twitter.com/kiiTmf3EVs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 5, 2019

Meanwhile, on Day 4, Rohit Sharma smashed another hundred and a plethora of records as India set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa in the first Test which is headed for an exciting final day.

Revelling in his new role, Rohit effortlessly walked his way into the record books as he scored 127 off 149 balls, following his 176, to become the first-ever batsman in the history of Test cricket to score two hundreds in his opening 'debut'.

At stumps, South Africa were 11 for one with Ravindra Jadeja trapping first innings centurion Dean Elgar in front of the stumps. The visitors need another 384 runs for victory.