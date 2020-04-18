Watch: Virat Kohli kickstarts 'Trim at Home' challenge, Kevin Pietersen posts cheeky reply

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMVKOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli gave himself a new look as he kickstarted the 'Trim at Home' challenge on Instagram.

With the cricketing world coming to a standstill, the players are taking it to social media to interact with players and fans. On Saturday, Indian captain Virat Kohli kickstarted the 'Trim at Home' challenge, as he trimmed his beard and called for others to take part in the challenge as well.

"While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look. Now I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge and post your new look!" he said.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who has played with Virat Kohli during his time at IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, had a cheeky reply for the Indian captain.

He wrote, "Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?"

The two cricketers recently took part in an Instagram live session, where Virat talked in detail about his career, delving into his initial years in cricket, and his struggles on his first tour to England.

On Thursday, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed till further notice after the nation-wide lockdown was extended till May 3 due to coronavirus outbreak.

