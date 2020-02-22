Saturday, February 22, 2020
     
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan shares workout video; dances with Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday shared a video featuring Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

February 22, 2020
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday shared a video featuring Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.

Injured India limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan seems to be having a great time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here as he on Saturday shared a video of his workout and some fun time with pacer Khaleel Ahmed and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

"The Desi boysssss! Working out and dancing is a beautiful feeling. Makes it so much more fun! Have a good weekend you all!," Dhawan's post read.

The Desi boysssss! Working out and dancing is a beautiful feeling. Makes it so much more fun! 😄 Have a good weekend you all! ✌

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had sent the names of skipper Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Dhawan and Kuldeep to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the latter gets ready to host two T20Is between Asia XI and World XI to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and 21.

