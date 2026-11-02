Andrew McDonald opens up Marnus Labuschagne's future with Australia amid continued subpar form

Australia are coming into the back of a disappointing series loss against South Africa. The two sides met across three Test matches, where despite winning the first Test, Australia succumbed to losses in the second and third Tests of the series, effectively losing the series, as South Africa became the number one ranked Test team in the world.

With the conclusion of the series, many questions have been raised about the performances of star batter Marnus Labuschagne. It is worth noting that with his subpar performances, Labuschagne looks almost guaranteed to lose his spot in the Test team for the second time in 18 months after his subpar cricket in recent times.

Speaking on the same, McDonald talked about how it is a privilege to play for Australia, and they do not regret their decisions, but including Labuschagne in the future tours will be reassessed.

"What I can say is that any opportunity that you get to play for Australia, I don't think damages you. I think there's even been critiquing of some of our younger players where they've been placed and the harm that that may cause to their careers and things like that,” McDonald was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"We believed in Marnus for this tour. We'll have to reassess that as we move forward. Others will sit there and say what that means for him. There'll be a lot of speculation. There's still a very good cricketer there. Every time he drops back to state level, he outperforms the others,” he added.

McDonald opened up on the positives from the SA series

McDonald also talked about how it will be difficult for the side to talk about positives, as they have just lost the series; he stayed adamant on the fact that the batting of the side had improved.

"It's still a very good cricket team with a lot of very good players in there. Some legends of the game, or down the path they will be acknowledged as legends of the game. So we've got to balance that out with who comes in, what the next decisions are,” McDonald said.

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