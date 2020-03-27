Watch: BCCI shares Rishabh Pant's indoor workout video

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI The cricket action has come to a standstill amid the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Cricket may have come to a halt following the global outbreak of coronavirus, but cricketers are making sure they keep fit for the time when the sport returns from hiatus.

On Friday, BCCI shared an indoor workout-video of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, as he indulged in various physical exercises.

Watch:

Pant has been one of the mainstays of the side across all the three formats ever since MS Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection after the 2019 World Cup.

While the youngster was the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman throughout the rest of the year, he lost his place in the playing XI in limited-overs to KL Rahul during the series against Australia in January 2020.

While Pant didn't feature in a single game in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, he made a return to the side in the two-Test series. He was also named in the team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The series, however, was called off amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

IPL 2020 is, thus, a significant opportunity for Pant, as well as Dhoni to impress the selectors with consistent performances. However, the future of the current edition of the tournament is under the scanner due to coronavirus pandemic.