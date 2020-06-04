'He triggered revolution in Indian pace bowling': Laxman pays tribute to side's former speedster

Image Source : PTI VVS Laxman took to Twitter to pay tribute to India's pace bowling legend, saying that he triggered a 'revolution' in the country's fast-bowling setup.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has been posting a series of tweets in which he pays tribute to the teammates who 'influenced' him throughout his cricket career.



On Thursday, he paid his tribute to Javagal Srinath, the former Indian bowler who represented the side in 67 Tests and 229 ODIs.

"A tearaway fast bowler from a relative cricketing outpost of Mysore, he triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. Even in most unhelpful conditions, he always responded to the team's needs with unflinching zeal. Sri's strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions," tweeted Laxman.

Srinath, who made his international debut against Pakistan in October 1991, scalped 236 and 315 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively.

A tearaway fast bowler from a relative cricketing outpost of Mysore,he triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. Even in most unhelpful conditions,he always responded to the team’s needs with unflinching zeal. Sri’s strength was his hunger to perform under adverse conditions pic.twitter.com/zEwy36lrDT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 4, 2020

Since starting the series on his official Twitter profile, Laxman has mentioned Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Srinath.

"His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is. Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness," he said of Tendulkar. (ALSO READ: VVS Laxman relives epic stand with Rahul Dravid in 2001 Kolkata Test)

Laxman, who made his debut in 1996, has played under the captaincy of Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid and Kumble. He represented India in 134 Tests and 86 ODIs, amassing 8,781 and 2,338 runs in both the formats respectively.

Best remembered for his mammoth 281-run innings against Australia in Kolkata in 2001, Laxman scored 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

About Dravid, with whom he added 376 runs in the famous Kolkata said, Laxman wrote, "The game's most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication. Despite being in a position to say ‘no', he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage