'At the end of day, we were on drips': VVS Laxman relives epic stand with Rahul Dravid in 2001 Kolkata Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid added 376 runs, batting a whole day in Kolkata to take the game away from Australia.

On March 14, 2001, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid batted a full day, and put up a partnership which remains etched in the pages of the rich history of Indian cricket. It was a defining moment in India's cricket, as the duo snatched the game away from Australia and put an end to their incredible winning run (16).

Laxman and Dravid added 376 runs in the famous Test in Kolkata, which is widely regarded as the game-changing moment in India's modern cricket history.

The duo, along with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly remained the mainstays in India's Test batting lineup for many years, playing key roles in India's memorable victories at home and abroad.

Laxman, who scored 281 in the second innings (highest score by an Indian in Tests at the time) relived the match in a column for the Times of India. The legendary former Indian batsman said that both, he and Dravid were on drips by the end of the day.

"After that partnership with Sourav, Rahul (Dravid) joined me. Not once did we discuss about the batting position nor did Rahul show any disappointment," wrote Laxman.

"We just talked to each other the way we talked to each other when we played for South Zone. There was serenity whenever I batted with Rahul. On the fourth morning, we knew the importance of the second new ball. We knew that once we got through that phase and if we played to our strengths, the Australians would start making errors.

"They were in desperate need of wickets and had to bat on the fifth day. We capitalised on the opportunities and suddenly we saw the Australians panicking. They gave us a lot of boundary balls and we knew that because of the heat and humidity they were getting tired. And so were we. That was the time when we helped each other. I was battling back spasm and Rahul was cramping really bad.

"We motivated each other - one ball, one over, one hour. As it turned out, we batted the whole day.

"There was also a lot of contribution from everyone in the changing room. We could see the positivity, enthusiasm, the anticipation of doing something special coming back. At the end of the day's play, both of us were on drips."

India eventually declared their second innings on 657/7, and bowled the Australians out on 212 to register an emphatic 171-run victory.