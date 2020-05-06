Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ANUSHKASHARMA Virat Kohli pens down heartfelt note on his dog Bruno's demise

Team India skipper Virat Kohli expressed grief on the demise of his dog Bruno and penned a heartfelt note for him on social media.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace."

The 31-year-old has always expressed his love for the dogs and he regularly posts photos with them on his social media platforms.

With all cricketing activities on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kohli is spending time with his family and the sudden demise of his dog is heartbreaking for him.

Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also mourned the death of Bruno and post a photo on Instagram. “Bruno RIP,” she captioned the photo.

Recently, Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma, and tennis star Sania Mirza were among sports personalities, who took part in an online concert to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 2 lakh people globally.

