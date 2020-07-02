Image Source : INSTAGARAM: @VIRAT.KOHLI Watch | Virat Kohli nails Hardik Pandya's fly push-ups with added clap

Team India captain Virat Kohli attempted Hardik Pandya's fly push-ups and nailed it with total ease on Thursday. Kohli posted a video on Instagram nailing the push-ups and he also added a clap to it.

Kohli who himself is a fitness freak was impressed with Hardik's push-up when he posted the video on his Instagram profile. Kohli posted the video on his social media profile and wrote: "Hey H @hardikpandya93 loved your fly push ups. Here's adding a little clap to it."

Earlier, when Hardik posted the video on Instagram he challenged his elder brother and Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya to do the same. "Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya_official, I challenge you bhai! Let’s see how many you can do #PandyaBrothers," he wrote.

Krunal also accepted his challenge and post the video with the caption: "Challenge accepted Challenge completed Bring on the next one bhai."

Earlier, Hardik Pandya revealed what Virat Kohli told him to be the number 1 in the right way. Pandya has been a regular in India's limited-overs squad from the past 3 years and skipper Kohli has always backed the all-rounder and often called him a match-winner for the team.

Hardik said that during a conversation with Kohli he asked him the reason behind his excellence.

"Just two days ago, I was speaking to Virat. I asked him ‘what is the reason for your excellence?" Pandya is quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

"He replied back ‘your attitude is fine, everything is fine, just you have to keep one thing in mind to reach and have that level of consistency. You should have great hunger to be the no. 1 in the right way. Not by pushing anyone down. By your own hard work and on your own merit, to become the no. 1 should be your goal'," Pandya said.

