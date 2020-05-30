'Virat knows the game inside-out, he's a worldly boy': Ian Gould

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former umpire Ian Gould talked about Indian captain Virat Kohli, heaping praise on the change in his behavioural approach over the years.

Former ICC elite panel umpire Ian Gould has heaped praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli, acknowledging the change in his behavioural approach over the years. Lauding his knowledge on the game, Gould went on to mention Kohli as a 'worldly boy'.

Gould was often seen sharing lighter moments with Kohli during matches.

"He's a funny man. Yeah, he batted like me a couple of times. I had to tell him off for slogging it. He's a charmer. He's one of those guys who's got, a bit like Sachin Tendulkar, the whole of India on his back, but you wouldn't know," Gould was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The Indian captain has often said that he would rather want to lead a normal life than living in fame, and Gould added that Virat remains approachable.

"You could walk into a restaurant and sit and chat with him for hours. He's a very worldly boy," said the 62-year-old former umpire.

"When you look at Virat, you're thinking male model, pin-up boy, but he knows about the game inside out, the past, history. Lovely guy."

The Indian skipper, however, has had quite a few run-ins with the authorities in the past. His behavioural conduct on the field has often drawn criticism towards him, but Kohli has improved significantly on that aspect over the years. Gould said that he 'learned to be respectful'.

"I can see why. But he's learned to be respectful," Gould said.

"He could have continued his career like that and people could be talking totally the opposite about Virat. He's a nice man and the India boys are very, very good people, very respectful."

Gould was also asked about his much-debated decision to rule Sachin Tendulkar out lbw to Saeed Ajmal during the 2011 World Cup semi-final, a decision which was subsequently overturned on DRS review. (ALSO READ: BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna)

Gould still feels he had made the right decision.

"Don't go down that road. I get teased about that. People send me pictures of my reaction after I was told in my ear by Billy Bowden that it was missing leg stump. It makes me laugh. It didn't make me laugh at the time, I can assure you. But I'd give it out again with my back to the wall. It was dead. I don't know what happened."

Officiating in matches involving India is most intimidating because of the support they attract, feels Gould, but a "very respectful" bunch of players helps in striking a balance.

Englishman Gould, who stood in quite a few marquee games involving India, spoke about the experiences.

"It's intimidating. Not the players. The players are outstanding people. I've done seven, eight India-Pakistan games and the guys are real good people. They get on with each other.

"If you allow a crowd to get to you, all that noise and Mexican waves, or whatever, can distract you. Then you start missing bits and pieces and it's a difficult place to be.

"But, you know, a couple of lads, last year or two years ago, did Bangladesh-Sri Lanka and there wasn't one seamer picked in both sides. That would have been pretty difficult."

Gould also said he was having problems with the amount of travel his job required.

(With inputs from PTI)

