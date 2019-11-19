 Virat Kohli got no chill: Indian skipper drops sarcastic comment on Rahane's dreaming post

Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
On Monday, Ajinkya Rahane posted a photo with pink-ball on social media, to which Virat Kohli and Shikhar dropped hilarious comments.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2019 10:56 IST
India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane says he is already "dreaming" about the first-ever Day-Night Test in the country, which is starting from Friday against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens here.

"Already dreaming about the historic pink ball test," Rahane said in an Instagram post along with a picture of him sleeping and a pink ball lying next to him.

Few minutes after Rahane posted the image, skipper Virat Kohli dropped a cheeky comment on his deputy's post. 

Kohli wrote," Nice pose jinksy." Meanwhile, limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan also commented sarcastically on Rahane's post and wrote, "Sapney mein pic khich gayi."

Image Source : @AJINKYARAHANE/INSTAGRAM

Image Source : @AJINKYARAHANE/INSTAGRAM

The Mumbai batsman is scheduled to land in the city on Tuesday morning along with skipper Virat Kohli.

India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test and will look to whitewash it here as they start their pink-ball Test campaign.

The Kohli-led side are already top of the ICC World Test Championship chart with 300 points from six matches, recording wins in all six of them.

(With IANS Inputs)

