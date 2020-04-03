Virat Kohli reveals the reason behind him turning vegan

Image Source : GETTY File image of Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday evening revealed the reason behind him turning into a vegetarian from 2018 onwards. He made the revelation during an Instagram live chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Kohli revealed that he developed a cervical spine issue during India's tour of South Africa in 2018. He also realised that he had an acidic stomach and that it pulled calcium out of his bones which aggravated his spine issue. It was then when he left eating meat and became a vegan.

"I had a cervical spine issue which resulted in a tingling sensation in my little finger making it difficult for me to bat. It happened around the Centurion Test in South Africa in 2018. Moreover, my stomach became a bit acidic, my uric acid went high and my stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever," said Kohli.

Speaking to Pietersen during an Instagram live, Kohli touched upon his passion for Test cricket, the worst phase of his career, how he turned into a vegan and how much he is filled with gratitude for being able to live a comfortable life during a global crisis like COVID-19.

Asked which is his favourite format, the Indian skipper emphatically replied: "Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket and Test cricket.

I have said it five times. "

"Because it is the representation of life. Whether you get runs or not, you have to clap when others are batting. You have to go back to your room, get up and come the next day.

"You have to follow the routine whether you like it or not. It's like life where you don't have the option of not competing. Test cricket has made me a better person," said the world's premier batsman, who has 27 hundreds and 7240 runs in 86 games.

(with PTI inputs)