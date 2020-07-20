Image Source : GETTY IMAGES It's been a long time: Steve Smith shares picture of him taking ice bath

Prolific Australia batter Steve Smith on Monday took to social media to share a photo where he is seen taking an ice bath after a long time.

"It's been a long time between ice baths but this week somehow @zocobodypro has convinced me they aren't so bad," Smith said in a post on Instagram with a picture of him taking a dip in an ice tub.

Fellow teammate and dashing opener David Warner commented: "telling him for years about ice baths".

With no cricket around, Smith enjoyed some backyard cricket with his friends recently.

"Thanks for the batting tips today @zocobodypro in return I'll help you work on those calves. Stop skipping leg day mate! #backyardcricket," Smith said in an Instagram post with a photo of him having a light moment with his friends in his backyard.

Smith has been making the most of this period of lull caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the former Australian captain was seen spending quality time with friends in another social media post.

"Quality time with a few good men #farmlife," Smith had posted on Instagram with a photo of him in the company of four others in the garden.

He had recently posted about him hitting the nets for the first time in three months.

International cricket, which was halted since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, recently started with England taking on West Indies in the three-match Test series.

Australia are likely to tour England next for a limited-overs series, consisting three T20Is and three ODIs, in the month of September.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage