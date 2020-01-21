South Africa vs England: Proteas recall released players for final Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa have recalled four released players, including Temba Bavuma and Andile Phehlukwayo for the final Test against England.

The four players will join the team in Johannesburg on Tuesday and will therefore be unavailable for selection for the next round of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Domestic Franchise Four-Day Series ahead of the fourth Test against England beginning Friday at The Wanderers. Rudi Second will remain with the Warriors.

The Johannesburg game will be the last for pacer Vernon Philander who had last month announced that he would be retiring from all forms of cricket after the England Test series.

The Johannesburg Test could also be the final match in red-ball cricket for Faf du Plessis.

England lead the series 2-1 after they registered victory by an innings and 53 runs in Port Elizabeth.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen.