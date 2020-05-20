'Ganguly would've done better in Test cricket if he...': Dilip Vengsarkar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 'Ganguly would've done better in Test cricket if he...': Dilip Vengesarkar

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is considered as one of the best batsmen to ever play the game. In his illustrious career, Ganguly played several match-winning knocks but his batting ability in Test cricket always got underestimated by his ODIs records. Ganguly slammed 11363 runs in 311 ODI matches, in which he scored 22 centuries.

Ganguly, who was a top-order batsman in ODIs, came to bat at no.5 in Tests in most part of his career. In 113 Tests, Ganguly scored 7212 runs at a sublime average of 42.18, which is higher than his ODI avg 40.73. (Also Read: Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar reminisce 'wonderful memories' after ICC's partnership tweet)

In the initial stage of his career, Ganguly batted at the top-order in Tests but when he became the captain, the southpaw lowered down his batting position to make way for Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid at top.

Recently, former India player Dilip Vengesarkar said that Ganguly would have done better in Test cricket if he batted higher.

“I always believed he would have done better in Test cricket had he batted higher in the order. His innings at Brisbane was a class act,” Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

Vengsarkar further hailed Ganguly and said he is a very good student of the game and terrific player of spin bowling.

“A terrific player against spinners, he relished playing shots on the off side. A very good student of the game and good at man-management, he led India with great success,” added Vengsarkar.

Earlier, former England skipper David Gower feels Sourav Ganguly has the right "political skills" to lead the ICC one day and he has already displayed that as BCCI president, which is a "far tougher job". (READ HERE)

"He is a very, very good man and has those political skills. He has the right attitude and can keep things together and will do good job. And if you do a good job as BCCI chief in the future, who knows?

"But I would actually say the more important job, to be honest, is running BCCI. Being head of ICC is an honour, there is a lot that can be done by ICC, but actually look at the rankings, look at where the power is heading up. BCCI is definitely the bigger job," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage