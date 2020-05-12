With 2 new balls cover drive would be flying to the boundary: Ganguly, Sachin reminisce 'wonderful memories'

Image Source : ICC Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar reminisced "wonderful memories" from the past following a tweet by ICC's official handle that mentioned their record-breaking partnership record in ODI cricket that still stands strong years after their retirement.

ICC on Tuesday shared a picture of Sachin and Sourav and tweeted mentioning their ODI partnership record: Partnerships - 176, Runs - 8227, Average - 47.55, before adding "No other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODIs."

And indeed it is. The next best tally is by the Sri Lankan pair of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, sho scored 5992 runs in 151 innings at 41.61. The Indian pair also holds the record of most century partnerships in ODIs with 26 such stands and most half-century-plus partnerships. Sachin and Ganguly also have the record for most runs as an opening pair in ODI history, amassing 6609 runs in 136 innings at 49.32.

Reacting to the tweet, Sachin wrote, "This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls?"

Sachin Tendulkar ➕ Sourav Ganguly in ODIs:



👉 Partnerships: 176

👉 Runs: 8,227

👉 Average: 47.55



No other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODIs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VeWojT9wsr — ICC (@ICC) May 12, 2020

Ganguly replied saying, "Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs @ICC @sachin_rt"

Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs 💪😊..@ICC @sachin_rt https://t.co/rJOaQpg3at — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 12, 2020

Ganguly, who is now the BCCI president, had retired from the game back in 2008 following a Test at home against Australia. Sachin retired five years later following the West Indies Test match at the Wankhede.

