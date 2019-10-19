Sachin Tendulkar hilariously trolls Yuvraj Singh over throwback picture

Image Source : TWITTER/HARBHAJAN SINGH Former Indian players Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh engaged in a funny banter over a throwback picture posted by Harbhajan Singh.

In the picture which is clicked indoors, Yuvraj is seen wearing sunglasses. The legendary Indian all-rounder pointed it out on Twitter, writing, "Paji chashma check karo (Sir, check the sunglasses)." Sachin hilariously replied, "Why are you wearing a chashma indoors? Yahan toh yUVi rays bhi nahi hai.. (There aren't even yUVi rays inside)"

Paji chashma check karo 😎 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2019

Why are you wearing a chashma indoors? Yahan toh yUVi rays bhi nahi hai..😜 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 19, 2019

The three cricketers shared the dressing room for a long time during their international careers. While Sachin retired in 2013, Yuvraj hanged his boots earlier this year. Harbhajan is not a part of the international setup for some years.

However, the trio hasn't stopped playing cricket yet. While Yuvraj recently played in Global T20 Canada, Harbhajan Singh represents Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Sachin Tendulkar is also set to return to action in February 2020 for Road Safety World Series tournament.

Tendulkar will feature alongside legendary cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee and Tilakratne Dilshan, among others.