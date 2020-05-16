Realised we had to play mind games: Tendulkar reveals how he unsettled McGrath during 2000 ICC Knockout

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar reminisced his rivalry with Glenn McGrath and recalled the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy match in Nairobi where he played mind games to unsettle the Aussie pacer.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar is among the many former cricketers who are using the time during lockdown to reflect on their playing careers. On Friday, the former Indian batsman reminisced his encounters with Australian great Glenn McGrath, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest pacers in cricket history.

Tendulkar and McGrath share a celebrated rivalry and the former Indian batsman opened up on his encounters with the Australian bowler.

He remembered his clash against the McGrath during the ICC Champions Knockout Trophy in Nairobi, saying that he even 'exchanged a few words' with the pacer to unsettle his rhythm.

"The way McGrath bowled the first over, I spoke to Sourav Ganguly and suggested that I go after McGrath. I realised we have to do something out of the box (play mind games) I exchanged a few words with him which took him by surprise. I also started playing shots against him, though some of them were risky," revealed Tendulkar in an interview with cricket dot com.

"The plan was to get him angry and make him attack my body instead of looking to get me out. We were beaten on occasions but also were able to make McGrath bowl where we wanted. I made a quick-fire 38 and this came in a winning cause so I was very happy."

He remembered another clash with the Australian great from 2001, days after India famously defeated Australia 2-1 in the home Test series.

“An innings I will remember is the first ODI between India and Australia in 2001, right after we won the historic Test series. I was batting well with VVS Laxman and together we got India off to a flying start. I had decided to be more aggressive against Glenn McGrath," Tendulkar revealed.

"There was an over where I attacked McGrath and managed to hit three boundaries and a six. The idea was to not let him settle, and the plan had largely worked. I eventually got run out for 35 runs in that match but I was in good form to continue otherwise."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage