'There are a few World Cups to be won': Rohit Sharma eyeing glory with Team India

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma has said that it is time to lift 'a few World Cups' with Team India after the side consistently missed their chances by short margins in ICC tournaments.

Rohit Sharma was one of the best players in the previous edition of the fifty-over World Cup, slamming five centuries throughout the tournament. However, India's campaign ended in the semifinal where New Zealand defeated the side by 18 runs.

India's six-year drought at the ICC events (2015 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, 2019 World Cup) does bother Rohit, but he is hopeful that things will change for the better as soon as the younger crop of cricketers play together for a considerable amount of time.

"Things are changing now. Shreyas (Iyer) is No.4 now and he is doing pretty well. Rishabh (Pant) did well in the West Indies ODIs. Shivam (Dube) has started doing well. So, I am confident, our youngsters will step up," the 33-year-old said.

"The problem is that between KL (Rahul), Rishabh, Shreyas and Shivam, they haven't played many matches together as a team. But that will happen now and once that happens, they will get some confidence."

He is confident that Iyer will be playing more fearlessly now that he has somewhat made the No.4 position his own.

"Shreyas knows that he will now bat at No.4 for years to come. He feels secure and can now execute his plans freely. The other guys will first need to make the respective spots their own.

"KL has had a good time and will go in with a good mindset moving forward. We can't really judge them as a group after two or three matches. We need to wait till they have played sufficient matches together."

Rohit is 33, at the peak of his prowess but has he thought about what's in store when he quits, perhaps six-seven years down the line?

"I don't make such plans. Right now, there are a few World Cups to be won," he said.

Rohit Sharma is currently rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, but will make a return to the side for the three-match ODI series against Australia.