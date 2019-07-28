Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ricky Ponting impressed with David Warner and Steve Smith's attitude during World Cup

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was very impressed to to see David Warner and Steve Smith handling English crowd during 2019 World Cup, who were constantly booing the duo in the games

Warner was the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 647 runs, only one run behind the Indian opener Rohit Sharma. While Steve Smith also played some crutial knocks to guide the Australian team to the semifinals.

"I'm sure it's been difficult, but you wouldn't know from the way they've been around the team. The important thing for those guys coming back into the side was, if they started the World Cup well and got some runs under their belts, then it would be easier for them to handle some of the stuff that's been going on. I'm just pleased for both of them that they played the way they did," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

In 2018, Warner and Smith were banned for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. However, even after serving their ban, English fans were hostile against both in the recently concluded World Cup.

Apart from Warner and Smith, it was Cameron Bancroft who was banned but he was handed a nine-month ban as opposed to one-year ban for Warner and Smith.

The trio - Warner, Smith and Bancroft - have been included in Australia's 17-man squad for the upcoming Ashes against England. Smith and Warner managed to face the English crow during the premier tournament. However, now it is time for Bancroft to face the same but Ponting is certain that the 26-year-old will handle it.

Bancroft has been in sensational form in the domestic circuit and he earned his spot in the Ashes squad.

"I think Justin Langer is a pretty good assessor of people's character. And Justin talks very highly of Cameron Bancroft as a person and as a character, so if that's the case I think he will handle it fine," he said. Australia will face England for the first Test match in the Ashes on August 1.

(With ANI Inputs)