Shree Charani breaks Kuldeep Yadav's record in Asia Cup semi-final vs Bangladesh

New Delhi:

In the Asia Cup 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh, spinner Shree Charani became the fastest Indian bowler to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. She reached the landmark in 29 T20Is and with that, the 22-year-old surpassed Kuldeep Yadav, who achieved the feat in 30 matches. Charani’s record now stands as the fastest by an Indian player across men’s and women’s cricket.

Fastest to 50 T20I wickets for India:

Player Matches Shree Charani 29 Kuldeep Yadav 30 Varun Charavarthy 32 Arshdeep Singh 33 Radha Yadav 36

Meanwhile, the youngster reached the milestone in the powerplay. In the sixth over of the innings, Charani dismissed Bangladesh opener Juairiya Ferdous and set the record to her name. Ferdous attempted to play a shot across the line but edged the delivery that spun across her. Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh eventually completed the catch after running across.

Charani followed the wicket with a maiden over. She maintained the pressure through a disciplined line outside off stump. Sobhana Mostary was repeatedly drawn into playing at deliveries without finding opportunities to score freely. In the meantime, Charani ended her spell for just 14 runs in four overs.

India win by 40 runs

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India suffered early on with Smriti Mandhana departing for only two runs, but since then, Shafali Verma took over the business. She played a sensational knock of 64 runs, but the Haryana batter barely had support from the other end.

Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet Kaur were struggling with the run rate. Towards the fag end, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma scored 21 and 13 runs, respectively, as India posted 149 runs on board.

When it came to the chase, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. The Indian spinners were dominating from the powerplay itself and the Nigar Sultana-led side couldn’t counter that. Deepti embed up picking three wickets, while Nandani Sharma claimed two in the end as India won by 40 runs.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

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