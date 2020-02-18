'No DRS' in Ranji quarterfinals won't affect umpiring standards: Saba Karim

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ TIWARY The DRS will now be used in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy to bring 'uniformity' among the teams, says Karim.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had promised the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) in the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy. But even as the premier domestic tournament enters the business end, it has come to the fore that the technology will not be used in the quarter-final matches that start from Thursday. But GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim is confident that not using the DRS will not affect the umpiring standards in the crucial stage of the tournament.

Speaking to IANS, Karim said that uniformity was a key when using technology and that is why it will now be used in the semi-finals.

"We had said that we are exploring the possibility of using the DRS which we have done. We want to bring uniformity for all the teams. That's why we are trying to initiate it from the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals, all the matches are not going to be televised. So, we possibly couldn't have brought in DRS," he explained.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which was running the administration of BCCI until last year, had approved the decision to use "limited DRS" which would not comprise Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge -- two key elements of the system used in international cricket.

The quarter-finals will see Saurashtra taking on Andhra in Ongole, Karnataka playing Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu, Bengal facing Odisha in Cuttack and Gujarat fighting it out against Goa in Valsad.

Karim further said that the BCCI is trying its level best to improve the umpiring standards.

"We have some good quality umpires officiating in these matches. It is an evolving process and it will take us some time to bring in better quality. But, umpiring standards have definitely improved. We go by the match referee's report and all umpires are being evaluated and we have graded them in different categories.

"We address the issues as and when they come but there's an education pathway enforced from BCCI and we are doing our level best to improve the quality of umpiring," he added.