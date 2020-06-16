'Racism will not be tolerated': Rajasthan Royals report, block user for racist abuse

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHAN ROYALS IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals revealed that a Twitter user directed racist abuse towards one of their players on Monday.

India Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday revealed that they have reported and blocked a user for "racist abuse" towards one of their players in reply to a tweet posted on Monday. Royals took to Twitter to inform on the same.

"We spotted a highly objectionable & disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported & blocked the individual immediately. Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated," the tweet from the Royals read.

We spotted a highly objectionable & disturbing tweet directing racist abuse towards our player in a reply to one of our tweets yesterday. We reported & blocked the individual immediately.



Diversity is integral to Rajasthan Royals. Racism will NOT be tolerated. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 16, 2020

The details on the abuser remain unknown.

The movement against racial injustice is ongoing in many parts of the world, following the death of an Africa-American citizen named George Floyd in the United States. He died after a white police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.

The incident sparked the 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the US.

Many cricketers also joined the movement. Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Daren Sammy and Carlos Brathwaite were among the cricketers who voiced their opinions on racial discrimination.

Sammy also revealed that he faced 'degrading' racial remarks during his stint at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Sammy alleged that he and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera were called "kalu" during their SRH days and that he wasn't aware of that word meant until now.

Last week, Sammy tweeted saying that he had an 'interesting conversation' with one of his former teammates from SRH who assured him that the word "operated from a place of love".

"I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him," Sammy wrote in a tweet.

