Brother operated from place of love: Darren Sammy talks to 'one of the guys' who used racial-slur for him

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy made a revelation last week that he faced racist jibes by Sunrisers Hyderabad players in Indian Premier League. On Tuesday morning, Sammy posted a video on his Instagram account, where he talked in detail about being addressed by the term, saying that it was "degrading." He also said that he knows who addressed him with the slur and that he will text them, while adding that he deserves an apology.

Sammy, on Thursday, cleared the air on that matter and said that he had a conversation with one of the players and he has assured him that the comments were operated from a place of the heart. Sammy said that he believed him and they both will look at the ways to educate others on the matter.

“I’m pleased to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him (sic),” Daren Sammy said on social media.

I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love 💕 and I believe him. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 11, 2020

Sammy, later, also uploaded a video on his Twitter where he talked about the conversation with one of the SRH teammates.

There’s always an opportunity to learn or educate in every situation.. #BeTheChange pic.twitter.com/vWcyzM1v5E — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 11, 2020

Earlier, Sammy's former teammate Chris Gayle, who is very vocal about his views, supports him and said that it's never too late to fight for what is right. He also mentioned that racism exists in cricket.

Gayle took to Twitter and wrote: "It's never too late to fight for the right cause or what you've experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it's in the game!!"

It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88. Like I said, it’s in the game!! ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/w7btmQ3cYf — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 9, 2020

Earlier, former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday contributed to the global debate around racism, saying "it is not just restricted to the skin colour" and one could also be racially abused due to his religion.

"Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too," Pathan wrote on Twitter.

In the wake of George Floyd's death, international cricketers too have come out and spoken on the issue of racism in the game.

