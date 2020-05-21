Pakistan cricket team likely to stay in bio-secure environment for three months: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES From June, the Pakistan cricket team are likely to stay in a bio-secure environment till the end of England tour in August.

The Pakistan cricket team is likely to remain under bio-secure environment for three months starting June in Lahore till the end of the England tour in August.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the chosen 25 players will stay at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will resume training in a safe environment in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan Cricket Board (CEO) Wasim Khan on Wednesday revealed players won't be to forced to join up with the team at the NCA and they will have the provision to opt out of training if not satisfied with the conditions.

"It seems the Pakistan cricket team will have to remain under a strict bio-secure environment for up to three months," Khan said in an official PCB statement.

"Players will be given an option to withdraw if they are still not satisfied with the provisions that will be put in place," he added.

It was earlier revealed that Pakistan have agreed on principle to tour England and Khan had stated that it is 'absolutely important to resume cricket' but the board will not compromise on the health and safety of the players.

"We had a detailed and comprehensive discussion with the ECB and after that briefing, the PCB has agreed on principle to send the Pakistan cricket team to England in July for three Tests and three T20I series," Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

"These are very tough and extraordinary times to decide about Pakistan team's tour to England. But we are satisfied with the briefing of the ECB.

"There's still a lot to be done in terms of planning and execution of this series and tour."

Pakistan are due to play three Tests and as many T20Is in England during the tour.

