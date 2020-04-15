Wednesday, April 15, 2020
     
Nothing is impossible: Shoaib Akhtar hits back at Sunil Gavaskar for 'snowfall in Lahore' remark

Gavaskar, in conversation with former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on his Youtube channel, expressed that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than a bilateral series between the arch-rivals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2020 16:20 IST
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, a few days back, had proposed the idea of a bilateral ODI series between India and Pakistan in a nid to raise finds for the two countries in their battle against the novel coronavirus. But the proposal has not gone down well with former Indian cricketers. While Kapil Dev slammed the idea, Sunil Gavaskar laughed it off saying that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than for a series to happen. However, Akhtar on Wednesday hit back at the latter for his comments.

"Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year . So nothing is impossible," tweeted Akhtar.

Gavaskar, in conversation with former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on his Youtube channel, expressed that there are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than a bilateral series between the arch-rivals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan, " Gavaskar said. "Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now."

Earlier last week, Kapil Dev had criticised Akhtar's proposal saying that "India doesn't need the money" while also pointing out the risk that players would put themselves in. 

