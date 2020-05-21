Image Source : TWITTER: @MIPALTAN Mumbai Indians recall dramatic 2017 IPL final win against Rising Pune Supergiant

Mumbai Indians on Thursday celebrated the third anniversary of them winning the third Indian Premier League title in 2017. MI had beaten Rising Pune Supergiant in a thriller of a final in Hyderabad to win the title and thus became the first franchise to win the IPL three times.

In what turned out to be a low scoring thriller, MI were restricted to 129/8 in their 20 overs. RPS seemed to be cruising towards the win but Mitchell Johnson and Jasprit Bumrah then led a late collapse.

It eventually came down to RPS needing 12 to win off the last over bowled by Johnson. Manoj Tiwary was on strike and captain Steve Smith was on 51 at the other end. Tiwary hit Johnson for a four off the first ball but then was caught at long on off the next. The batsmen crossed over and it was Smith who faced the next ball.

Johnson got his former Australian teammate off that very ball, with Smith hitting it straight to sweeper cover. Johnson was denied the hat-trick but the two wickets did the trick and MI eventually sealed a one-run win.

Put on your 🎧 and listen to the 2017 IPL final story from the Man of the Final 👉 @krunalpandya24 🏆#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/uWMDIDuzDN — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 21, 2020

With that win, MI had become the first IPL team to win three IPL titles. With the team thrilled and the Paltan ecstatic, for MI, the 10th edition of the IPL ended on a high.#MITales #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/vZAr2nSWUs — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 21, 2020

MI on Thursday tweeted stats from the tournament and videos of that day, including the trophy presentation and the party that was held later.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage