MS Dhoni may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India, reckons Brad Hogg

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckons that veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni might have one more burst for India amid the still-ongoing speculation surrounding his retirement. Hogg said this in response to a fan on Twitter.

Hogg has been more than active on his social-media page amid the coronavirus lockdown across the world. "What u think, If IPL 2020 cancelled, Dhoni should retire from international cricket," the user asked the 49-year-old.

"Speculation, I don't think he will announce it, he seems pretty calm about things & moves onto the next thing he needs to accomplish," Hogg tweeted in response to the query.

"It's been an entertaining career, let's enjoy what he has done!" he added.

"I feel he may have one more burst in the next 2 years for India," Hogg signed off.

Dhoni has been out of cricketing action since India's World Cup 2019 semifinal loss against New Zealand last July. Despite India playing several limited-overs fixtures and with the team preparing for the World T20 this year in Australia, Dhoni has still been on a prolonged sabbatical. In his absence, KL Rahul has become India's primary choice wicketkeeper while Rishabh Pant has become his backup.

Earlier, Indian coach Ravi Shastri said that the 13th season of the Indian Premier League will decide the fate of Dhoni. But with uncertainty looming over the league, the speculation surrounding Dhoni's retirement has begun once again.