Mohammad Kaif takes hilarious dig at Yuvraj Singh on workout video

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif recently took a hilarious dig at his former teammate Yuvraj Singh on the latter's workout video. Yuvraj could be seen performing various workout routines in the gym in the video that he uploaded on Wednesday.

"Bhai ab tum fitness challenge bhejo mere liye (Brother, now you send me a fitness challenge)," said Kaif in reply to the Instagram post of the video.

The pair, who are both retired, are known to be good friends off the field. Kaif and Yuvraj were known for their athleticism while fielding apart from their ability with the bat. They had famously stitched a 121-run partnership in the 2002 NatWest series final against England at Lord's. India were reeling at 146/5, chasing a target of 326 with captain Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar all back in the hut.

Yuvraj scored 69 off 63 balls as he and Kaif went about rebuilding the chase. Yuvraj was finally dismissed by Paul Collingwood but Kaif stuck around and saw India through to an incredible series-win with two wickets and three balls to spare. He was unbeaten on 87 off 75 balls.

While Kaif's international career only lasted till 2006, Yuvraj however went on to be recognised as one of India's greatest ever limited-overs batsmen. He played talismanic roles in India's wins at the 2007 T20 World Cup win and 2011 World Cup. The left-handed batsman finally retired from international cricket last year.

