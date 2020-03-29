'Play with freedom': Michael Clarke reveals message to teammates during 2015 World Cup win

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has revealed his message to his teammates throughout their campaign in the 2015 World Cup.

"My message throughout the whole tournament was 'play with freedom'," Clarke told cricket.com.au.

"The thing about the squad we picked is we had so many superstars who wanted to be on the big stage."

Clarke insisted that it was important for him to allow his 'superstar' players to play with freedom.

"There was a lot of big egos on the team and they wanted the bigger game, bigger crowd, bigger moment," said Clarke.

"For me it was about our training and preparation being so important because then all I wanted to do was allow these x-factor players – Faulkner, Maxwell, Warner, Starc, Smith – these superstars to get on stage and show the world how good they are, and that's what happened."

Australia defeated New Zealand in the final of the tournament by 7 wickets to lift their fifth World Cup title. Michael Clarke scored 74 in the final, while Steve Smith remained not out on 56 to guide the Aussies to an easy victory in the final.