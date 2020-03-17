Memes on Rahul Dravid goes viral amid coronavirus pandemic

Rahul Dravid

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, also known as The Wall, has been among the greatest cricketers the sport has witnessed. On many occasions has his resilience saved India from crucial situations. Besides, he was also an impressive fielder at slip as well. He was also among the few batters who played astoundingly in both the formats and both at home and overseas, scoring over 24000 international runs.

Amid the rise in coronavirus concerns over the last few weeks across the world, a Twitter threat explained how following Dravid's footsteps could help in beating the pandemic.

Here are the array of tweets on Dravid...

How to fight Coronavirus: Lessons from Rahul Dravid. (A thread) pic.twitter.com/UYfWUTs4FO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Tough times don't last, tough men do pic.twitter.com/wgVJrx17IN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Be ready to work from a different place when needed pic.twitter.com/gxzfaULwFt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

The best way to avoid danger is to keep a distance pic.twitter.com/3h9osqZKtn — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Call back your team members from offsite when you think the time is right, without worrying about someone’s personal milestones pic.twitter.com/pkAkhQXmVx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

When you have mastered the art, teach others. (Fin.) pic.twitter.com/eCVpToF9mz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the spread of coronavirus has led to IPL 2020 being suspended until April 15, the India-South Africa being called off and all domestic matches being put on hold. The same has been the steps taken by all cricket boards across the world.