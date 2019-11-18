Mayank Agarwal still unlikely to feature in limited-overs series against Windies: Report

Image Source : AP IMAGES File image of Mayank Agarwal

Following his knock of 243 runs, laced with record eight sixes, in two-match Test series opener against Bangladesh last week, many former cricketers reckon that Mayank Agarwal is now in line to make his debut for India in the limited-overs format. And with the Windies team visiting India next month for three T20Is, the time, as they say, is right to utilise Mayank's form and introduce him to T20I cricket. However, reports reveal that Mayank is still far from bagging a spot in the Indian limited-overs lineup despite the aggressive form.

"Where is the space in the opening department in the limited-overs team? Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) are your established openers. There's no slot at the top for even someone like KL Rahul now. Virat (Kohli) will come back into the team as well," said a source to Times of India.

The source also added that the selectors are unfazed with Shikhar Dhawan's present form in T20Is and many cricketers have even questioned his position in the lineup, especially during India's series against South Africa and Bangladesh at home.

"Players can go through ups and downs. Mayank can only come in only if Rohit or Shikhar want to take rest, but he won't be rushed into the T20 side," he said.

Mayank has made an impressive start to his Test career, but is yet to have a good IPL season to actually boost his chances of featuring in the T20I side. "Let him score runs in the IPL. Firstly, he has to be played consistently by his franchise," said another source.

Mayank has managed 3869 runs in List A cricket at an average of 50.9 with 13 centuries. In T20s, he has scored 2939 runs at 24.5 with 18 fifties and one century.