Mashrafe Mortaza tests COVID-19 positive for second time in two weeks, to be retested on July 8

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 yet again. This is the second time he has tested positive for the dreaded virus in a span of 15 days as he continues to recover from the illness at his residence in Dhaka.

Earlier on June 20, Mortaza revealed through a Facebook post that he has tested positive for coronavirus. According to an official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Mortaza was tested a few days back and the results had returned positive.

BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the news of Mortaza testing positive for the second time, on Saturday, while assuring that there was no need for panic.

"He will give another test on the eighth (8 July) and he might be cleared at that point in time. In most cases, the patient is cleared by 14 days but that is not mandatory. Someone might take more time," he further added.

Mortaza, who presently plays only in the ODI format and had stepped down from his captaincy role earlier this year, had become the second high-profile cricketer after Pakistan's Shahid Afridi to contract the virus. Besides Mortaza, former Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal, who is the elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, and 28-year-old left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam, had also tested postive for coronavirus.

