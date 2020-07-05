Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson for me has a very good technique in current era: Nasser Hussain

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is an example of a batsman with great technique, according to former England captain turned commentator Nasser Hussain. Hussain said Williamson is someone who can adapt his game to any format in any condition in the world.

"For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him, Kane Williamson for me has a very good technique in the current era, he plays the ball late with soft hands, as a result of T20 cricket, players in the modern gameplay with hard hands, Williamson can play all three formats and can adapt his game to each,' Hussain said during the latest episode of ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out.'

Widely rated as one of the best batsmen in the world across formats, 29-year-old Williamson is the third highest run-scorer of all time for New Zealand in Test cricket with 6476 runs which he has scored at an average of 50.99. He is also the country's fourth-highest run-scorer of all time in ODIs with 6173 runs at an average of 47.48.

Hussain also said that batting great Sachin Tendulkar possessed a brilliant technique and that he had lost count of the number of team meetings England had to deal with the former India captain.

"Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique, when I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage