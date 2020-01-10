Exclusive | Jasprit Bumrah is going to make a big difference for India in T20 World Cup: Irfan Pathan

Image Source : AP File image of Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, reckons that Jasprit Bumrah will be a huge difference at the impending ICC World T20 Cup in Australia starting October onwards. Pathan also shared an important piece of advice for the Indian bowling unit on how to bowl in Australian conditions during the World Cup.

"There is a big difference in the pitch between India and Australia. In Australia, batsmen can comfortably cut and bridge the length on which they bow here. Therefore, it is important to adjust the length slightly. I think the length has to be kept a little further. If you can swing, according to the pitch you will also get with," said Pathan in an exclusive interview with India TV.

"​Variation in T20 is important because if batsmen play big shots, then they get a rhythm. The batsman has gone to his zone. So to confuse the batsman, you should have such a weapon that can dodge in the middle. In my view, it should be deceptive variation rather than variation. Which forces the batter to dodge. It is very important in bowling," Pathan added, a veteran of 29 Tests, 120 One-Day Internationals and 24 Twenty20 Internationals.

India are presently art of the Sri Lanka T20I series at home where Bumrah made a comeback from a back injury in Indore with a solitary wicket in the second T20I. Explaining why the pacer would make a difference for India, Pathan said, "For Australia, if you can spin the ball at a fast speed with swing, then no one can stop you. It is the icing on the gold. But in terms of Team India, I think Jasprit Bumrah is going to make a big difference in the T20 World Cup."

"Apart from the Indian bowlers, Australia's Stark and Cummins are also deadly who will put 8 overs in 20 overs which will not let them do anything. So this is also the top quality bowling side," he added.

India still have 13 more international matches besides the Asia Cup to gear themselves up for the World Cup in Australia.