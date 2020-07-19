James Anderson looking forward to prospect of break from bio-secure bubble between Test series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Veteran England bowler James Anderson

Veteran England pacer James Anderson is looking forward to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approving a break from their bio-bubble arrangements between Test series so that players can go to their home.

In the going Test series, between England and West Indies, players are staying at two separate bio-secure bubbles created by ECB - Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, respectively. The players are sleeping in the hotel at the venue and practicing at the stadium.

ECB is now looking to allow players to leave their training camps and go to their homes between Test series. England will next face Pakistan with the Test series beginning August 5.

"I've heard whispers of it," said Anderson on Sky Sports on day 4 of the second Test in Manchester. "Nothing confirmed. Obviously it'd be nice if we can get home for a few days in between the series but, yeah, at the moment we've not had anything confirmed so we'll just keep our fingers crossed on that one."

The amount of days will be revealed by ECB if they approave of the idea, although it has to also accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Anderson, however, opined that it would be comprehensible if such is not allowed.

"Yeah, it's been different, but it's not... I can't say it's been hard because we're in a hotel, you know, we've got nice surroundings," he said.

"We're looked after well. And yes, we've had to do things slightly differently, but we're getting to play cricket which is, you know, amazing really after the last few months. So we're just grateful for that.

"If we can get home for a few days in between games then brilliant. If not, we'll just have to knuckle down and realise it'll be another three or four weeks through that Pakistan series before we can get home properly."

The Windies Test series will end on July 28 in Manchester, hence leaving a space of just eight days into the Pakistan series opener. Hemce, it is likley that ECB will allow players a leave for a period of 3 or 4 days.

Upon returning, possibly on August 1, the players will have to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage