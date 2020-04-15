Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely after lockdown extension: BCCI

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely according to news agency ANI. IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24. However, there has been no official confirmation from BCCI yet.

The decision was took following the call for an extension of the nationwide lockdown in India until May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning.

Indian Premier League 2020 season has now been postponed indefinitely: BCCI Official pic.twitter.com/5kWlfHCh54 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

This is the second time that IPL 2020 has been postponed. Earlier last month, BCCI had suspended the tournament until April 15 after the Indian government had called for a 21-day lockdown.

BCCI's plan suffered with the rise in coronavirus cases across India. As of Tuesday, the number of registered cases stands well above 11000 with the death rate reaching the 400-mark. With the lockdown extended, the health department urging Indians to maintain social distancing and government putting a restriction on visas of overseas players, IPL was left with no other choices.

With the indefinite postponement and no new dates announced, the stakeholders are in line to face a massive loss including the players managing big contracts. A total of 62 players were sold at the last IPL auction in December in Kolkata with Australia's Pat Cummins, the most expensive buy, bagging a 15.5 crores deal. None of those 62 players will receive any money until the tournament is played. As per rules, franchises make payments to players in two halves - the first a week before the season and the remaining half after the season ends.

The franchises too will suffer a loss as they rely completely on IPL's commercial revenue, which assure them a minimum share worth INR 150 crores.

