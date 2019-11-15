Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Full list of players released, retained and traded by eight franchises ahead of auction

November 15 marked the deadline day for all eight franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to extend their player contracts and a total of 127 players saw themselves being retained by their respective franchises, including 35 overseas players. Kings XI Punjab, who recently roped in former cricketer Anil Kumble as their head coach for IPL 2020, have the biggest salary cap available with them for the auction -- INR 42.70 crore. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have the most players slots available -- 12, which includes six overseas. And Chennai Super Kings, the three-time winners, have retained the most number of players -- 20. Sunrisers Hyderabad have released the least number of players -- 5.

Chris Lynn, Shakib Al Hasan, Shimron Hetmyer are some of the big names released by their respective IPL franchises. The auction for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league will be held on December 13 in Kolkata.

Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 20 6 70.40 cr 14.60 cr 5 2 DC 14 3 57.15 cr 27.85 cr 11 5 KXIP 16 4 42.30 cr 42.70 cr 9 4 KKR 14 4 49.35 cr 35.65 cr 11 4 MI 18 6 71.95 cr 13.05 cr 7 2 RR 14 4 56.10 cr 28.90 cr 11 4 RCB 13 2 57.10 cr 27.90 cr 12 6 SRH 18 6 68.00 cr 17.00 cr 7 2 Total 127 35 472.35 cr 207.65 cr 73 29

This is how the squads look ahead of the auction for IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Trent Boult (T), Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (T), Aditya Tare, Sherfane Rutherford (T), Jayant Yadav.

Released: Yuvraj Singh, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Ben Cutting, Alzarri Joseph, Beuran Hendricks, Rasikh Salam and Pankaj Jaiswal.

Delhi Capitals

Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin (T), Ajinkya Rahane (T)

Released: Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, B Ayyappa, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Nathu Singh, Ankush Bains and Colin Munro,

Kings XI Punjab

Squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham (T), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith (T), Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande

Released: David Miller, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi and Varun Chakravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Squad: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad (T).

Released: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Anrich Nortje, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite.

Rajasthan Royals

Squad: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande (T), Rahul Tewatia (T), Ankit Rajpoot (T)

Released: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone and Sudheshan Midhun.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Squad: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini,

Released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar and Dale Steyn.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Squad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

Released: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan

Chennai Super Kings

Squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif.

Released: Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings, David Willey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Dhruv Shorey and Chaitanya Bishnoi