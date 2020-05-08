India open to two-week quarantine ahead of Australia Tests: BCCI official

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India are scheduled to take on Australia in a four-match Test series, but there have been concerns over the tour going ahead due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian cricket team is reportedly prepared to go under quarantine later this year to save the four-Test tour to Australia. The side is scheduled for a tour Down Under in November-December, but there have been significant doubts over the same due to coronavirus pandemic.

BCCI official Arun Dhumal, who currently serves as treasurer to the board has said that the Test team is likely to go into a two-week quarantine ahead of the Test series.

"There is no choice -- everyone will have to do that (quarantine). You would want to resume the cricket," Dhumal told Sydney Morning Herald.

"Two weeks is not that long a lockdown. That would be ideal for any sportsman because when you are in quarantine for such a long period, then going to another country and having a two-week lockdown it would be a good thing to do. We'll have to see what the norms are post this lockdown.""

Dhumal also said that it is 'too early' to consider the proposition by Australia to extend the series to five Tests. He added that limited-over games will generate more revenues than the Tests.

"They will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match," he said.

Talking about the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in Australia in October, Dhumal said that it is highly unlikely that the tournament would go ahead as per the schedule. He insisted that a premier global tournament requires proper training, and the cricketers have been devoid of any action over the past two months due to the pandemic.

"They will have been out of cricket for a long time. Would you want to be without training for that long and straight away go and play [the] World Cup?" he asked.

"That is a call every board has to take. It seems to be difficult."

