Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gautam Gambhir reveals the best captain he played under

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has revealed the best captain he played under, during his international career. Gambhir, who played a fearless brand of cricket, started his international career under Sourav Ganguly. During the course of his career, Gambhir also played under Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Gambhir was a part and the hero of India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup triumph under MS Dhoni's leadership but he chose Kumble as the best captain he played under.

“Yes MS Dhoni in records point of view, right up there but yes, for me the best captain I’ve played under is Anil Kumble,” said Gambhir in Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Gambhir, who didn't play many matches under Kumble, claimed that he would have broken all the records had he captained India for a longer period.

“Sourav (Ganguly) has done really well. One captain that I would have definitely wanted to captain India for a long time is Anil Kumble. I played six Test matches under him probably; he didn’t captain India for that long. Had he captained India for a long time, he would have broken a lot of records,” added Gambhir.

Kumble donned the role of captaincy in 2007 when former skipper Rahul Dravid stepped down from the post. Under Kumble's leadership, India won three Tests, drew five and lost six.

Gambhir, himself is rated highly as a captain because of his excellent records with Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League. He led the KKR franchise to two IPL victories.

