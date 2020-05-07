England Physical Disability Cricket squad to run marathon for charity

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's Physical Disability Cricket squad will run a marathon to raise funds for the charity 'Lord's Taverners', which looks after youth cricket and disabled sportspersons.

England's Physical Disability Cricket squad are aiming to complete a marathon for 10 days to raise funds for the Lord's Taverners. The squad is set to run 26 miles a day for 10 days as they look to raise money in country's fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Lord's Taverners is an UK-based charity which looks after youth cricket and disabled sportsperson in the country.

"Like all athletes, we wish we could be outside playing right now, so while we wait to return the pitch, we all wanted to put our energy into something positive," cricketer Callum Flynn was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We decided to raise funds for the fantastic work of the Lord's Taverners and hopefully raise the profile of disability cricket at the same time. We are looking to run at least 260 miles collectively over the next 10 days.

"We know from our own experiences what cricket can do for people with a disability - how it can improve your confidence, your health and ultimately your life.

"It would be amazing if we could raise some money to support the Lord's Taverners and their life-changing work," he added.

All professional cricketing activities in England remain suspended until July 1 due to COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 2.5 lakh lives across the world.

