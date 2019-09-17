Dinesh Mongia announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dinesh Mongia, who last appeared in a competitive game for Team India in 2007, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

42-year-old Dinesh Mongia announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. Mongia last played for India in 2007, but participation in the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2008 closed all doors for him to make a comeback in the Indian team.

Mongia was the part of the side which finished runners-up in the 2003 World Cup. India lost to Australia in the final of the global tournament.

In an international career which spanned six years, the left-handed batsman played 57 ODIs for India, scoring 1230 runs at an average of 27.95. His only ODI century came against Zimbabwe in 2002, where he scored an unbeaten 159. He never played a Test match for the side, but played in India's first-ever T20I against South Africa in 2006.

He scored 38 as India chased 127 to beat the Proteas.

He made his ODI debut against Australia in 2001.

Mongia also went on to play in the County, representing Lancashire and Leicestershire. In 121 first-class matches, he scored 8028 runs at an average of 48.95. However, his stint in the Indian Cricket League remained his final appearance as a player on the field.

Last year, he joined Punjab Cricket Association as a state selector, and according to Sportstar, Mongia now wants to take up coaching assignments.