Image Source : GETTY IMAGES No point in trying to poke the bear: David Warner points out similarities between him and Virat Kohli

Australia premium batsman David Warner revealed that poking Virat Kohli is not a good choice for the opposition. Warner, who is one of the most destructive batsmen of the modern era, shares a great camaraderie with Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The opening batsman also pointed out some similarities between him and the Indian captain.

Warner claims that he thrives on the people, who go at him, and feels Kohli does the same and comes out harder at the opposition.

“I thrive on the crowd, I thrive on people sort of going at me in the field. And getting into that battle,” Warner told India Today television. “I think Virat is quite similar, if you go a little bit at Virat he comes out harder with the bat and he plays amazing. We have seen that time and time again.”

“There is no point in actually trying to poke the bear because at the end of the day if you do that it just fires up the person a bit more,” he added.

Warner, who was not the part of India's tour of Australia in 2018/19, is excited for the upcoming series Down Under later this year. Virat Kohli and Co. registered their first-ever Test series win Down Under in 2018/19.

“It’s a much-anticipated return to Australia for India. I am excited, one to be selected and to be a part of that. Last time we were not bad but were beaten by a good team and their bowling was relentless,” said Warner.

“Now, India has got the best batting line-up and our bowlers will like to target them,” he added.

The opener of the Border-Gavaskar series will be played at the Gabba, where the Aussies haven't lost a Test since 1988, followed by a pink-ball contest at the Adelaide. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year's Test will be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

