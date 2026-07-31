Jasprit Bumrah passes fitness test, cleared to play in upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka | Report

New Delhi:

In a major development, star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been cleared to play for the Indian team ahead of their two-game Test series against Sri Lanka. It is interesting to note that India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th.

Notably, as the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the squad for the upcoming series, star man Jasprit Bumrah was included in the squad subject to fitness, as he had sustained an impact injury during the recent ODI series against England.

Due to his injury, Bumrah missed out on the third ODI of the recent series against England, and with reports emerging that Bumrah has cleared the fitness test, a source in the know came forward and talked about the development.

“Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games, as he is integral to the team’s plans,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The Indian team is in a perplexing situation regarding the WTC (World Test Championship) cycle. The side needs to win even eight of its remaining nine Tests of the ongoing cycle if they want to stay in contention for a place in the WTC final.

India aim to put in a good show in the upcoming Test

Speaking of the upcoming series, India will face Sri Lanka for the first Test in Galle from August 15. For the second Test of the series, the two sides will meet in Colombo from August 23. With the squad announced, India will hope to put in their best performance and get off to a good start to the series.

The likes of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, and Ravindra Jadeja have been included in the series, and it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares.

India’s squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

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